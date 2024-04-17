Delaware Honors Top High School Seniors as 2024 Secretary of Education Scholars

Secretary of Education Mark Holodick has recognized 93 public school students from the Class of 2024 as Secretary of Education Scholars. Governor John Carney and other state leaders joined Holodick last night to celebrate the students during a dinner in Dover. The state has named Secretary of Education Scholars every year since 1984. The number of scholars from each school is based on enrollment. Principals nominate the students based on their academic records, school leadership and community service.

Holodick told the students, who were joined by their families and school and district leaders the following:

“This represents one of the highest academic achievements a student can earn in a Delaware public school Every scholar here has achieved incredible success in and out of the classroom – ranging from extraordinary accomplishments on school athletic teams to community service and school leadership positions. These students balance all of these demands of their time and still are able to study and excel academically.”

Check out this video showcasing the students and their self-reflections on what inspired their success.

The scholars also are being recognized on a website to showcase their outstanding achievements. The website includes photographs, principal nomination statements and student narrative statements as submitted by the schools.