Delaware House and Senate Housing Committees to Hold Hearing on Housing Crisis Next Week

The Delaware House and Senate housing committees are preparing to discuss the state’s affordable housing crisis. A joint legislative hearing held by the committees will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6th at Legislative Hall in Dover. During the joing hearing, the 20 members of the Senate Housing & Land Use Committee and the House Housing Committee will hear from the authors of several new reports on the current state of Delaware’s housing market. Groups slated to present during the hearing include the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, the Delaware State Housing Authority, and the Housing Alliance Delaware.

“Safe and affordable housing is necessary infrastructure for building thriving. And yet, year after year, soaring prices, inventory shortages and systemic barriers to homeownership have put the American Dream out of reach for too many working families,” said Senate Majority Whip Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, chair of the Senate Housing & Land Use Committee. “I want to thank the members of both committees for their willingness to get to work a little early this year on addressing these barriers, starting with building a baseline understanding of the macro-economic trends and unique local challenges that are contributing to housing insecurity in our communities. I also want to thank the organizations working to solve housing insecurity who have partnered with us to find policy solutions that will help put a roof over the heads of more Delaware families.”

“We need to do all we can to ensure that all Delawareans have access to affordable housing,” said Rep. Kendra Johnson, chair of the House Housing Committee. “There are many factors contributing to housing insecurities, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to find solutions to the housing crisis and enable more people to become homeowners.”