Delaware House Passes Bill to Expand Access to Free School Meals

All public school students in Delaware who are currently eligible for meals at reduced prices might soon be able to receive free breakfast and lunch meals each school day under proposed legislation that has passed the House. Representative Sherae’a Moore and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth Lockman are the sponsors of the bill. HS 2 for HB 125 now heads to the Senate for consideration. State Representative Bryan Shupe says the legislation achieves responsible stewardship in two ways—first ensuring the most vulnerable children receive vital meal assistance, supporting their physical and mental development. Second, by carefully tailoring the bill’s scope, the effectiveness of taxpayer dollars is maximized. Research presented by the CDC shows that eating breakfast at school is associated with better attendance rates and better test scores.

Additional Information from Legislative Hall:

According to the Feeding America Map the Meal Gap study, over 37,600, or 1 in 6, Delaware children were food insecure in 2022.

“Food insecurity is not only hard on the body, but also on the mind. We cannot expect our students to succeed in school if they are dealing with hunger or worried about where their next meal will come from,” said Rep. Moore, D-Middletown..

“As a teacher, I saw firsthand the heartbreaking impact of poor nutrition and stress on my students’ health and wellbeing. It’s time we did something about it. This legislation will help Delaware children succeed and live more comfortably by providing them with free and healthy meals in school.”

The National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program are required to provide students with low-cost, nutritionally balanced meals at school.

In Delaware, the price of breakfast and lunch vary by district and grade level, but the price of lunch typically costs about $1.75, and breakfast $1.00. Households whose income is between 130% and 185% of the federal poverty threshold are currently eligible to receive reduced price meals. However, over time, this expense adds up for families who are already struggling to afford everyday necessities like groceries, transportation, and rent.

“This legislation is focused and achieves responsible stewardship in two ways,” said State Rep. Bryan Shupe, R-Milford.

“First, it ensures our most vulnerable children receive vital meal assistance, supporting their physical and mental development. Second, by carefully tailoring the bill’s scope, we’re maximizing the effectiveness of taxpayer dollars.”

Research presented by the CDC shows that eating breakfast at school is associated with better attendance rates and better test scores. Participating students are also shown to consume whole grains, milk, fruits, and vegetables during meal times and have better overall diet quality than non-participating students.

Schools also play an important role in shaping lifelong healthy eating habits. Ensuring that all students, regardless of income, are able to access meals during school also helps with positive peer-to-peer contact during meal breaks.

“No child should go hungry in our state. By passing this legislation, we can further address the devastating reality of childhood hunger in Delaware by providing our most vulnerable students with stable and consistent access to healthy meals,” said Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, D-Wilmington, the Senate prime sponsor of HS 2 for HB 125.

“We can’t expect children to fill their minds on empty stomachs. For more of Delaware’s children to thrive academically, we need to take the steps necessary to provide more robust support for their physical and mental needs, as well. Rep. Moore deserves a lot of credit for bringing this legislation forward to help Delaware provide more support to students with the greatest need. I am grateful to my colleagues in the House for passing House Bill 125 today, and I look forward to getting the votes we need in the Senate to send this legislation to Governor John Carney for his signature.”

HS 2 for HB 125 now heads to the Senate for consideration.