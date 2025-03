Delaware House Passes Bill To Provide End of Life Options to Terminally Ill Patients

Legislation that would provide end of life options to terminally ill patients has passed the Delaware House. Specifically, the bill聽would聽allow mentally capable, adult residents of Delaware who are terminally ill, having received a prognosis of six months or left to live, to request and obtain medication they can self-ingest to bring a peaceful end to their suffering, if they so choose. House Bill 140 is sponsored by Representative Eric Morrison and Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend.聽Under HB 140, advanced age, disability, mental illness, and chronic health conditions would not be qualifying factors for medical aid in dying.聽Currently, medical aid in dying is legal in 10 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.聽HB 140 now heads to the Senate.聽聽