Delaware House Passes Bill To Provide End of Life Options to Terminally Ill Patients

Legislation that would provide end of life options to terminally ill patients has passed the Delaware House. Specifically, the bill would allow mentally capable, adult residents of Delaware who are terminally ill, having received a prognosis of six months or left to live, to request and obtain medication they can self-ingest to bring a peaceful end to their suffering, if they so choose. House Bill 140 is sponsored by Representative Eric Morrison and Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend. Under HB 140, advanced age, disability, mental illness, and chronic health conditions would not be qualifying factors for medical aid in dying. Currently, medical aid in dying is legal in 10 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. HB 140 now heads to the Senate.