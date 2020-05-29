Delaware is Ready for Phase 1 Reopening

Image courtesy State of Delaware

Delaware will move into Phase 1 of the state’s economic reopening on Monday at 8am. During his coronavirus update on Friday, Governor Carney said that with the help of interim openings along the way, Delaware is ready. However, everyone needs to do their part by wearing a face covering when in public, social distance and frequently wash your hands and surfaces that you touch often.

This phase of reopening will allow up to 30% of the fire code capacity inside. However you will be able to into establishments, stores, malls, barber shops, hair and tanning salons and exercise facilities. The gradual reopening allows businesses and everyone else to get used to the new ways of doing things – and additional changes will be coming later – in Phase 2.

Testing for coronavirus infection continues – through area hospitals as well as drive-thru and walk up saliva-based testing. However as positive cases are found – it will be the person who tests positive who will isolate rather than the entire community. There will be two Sussex County saliva-based testing sites next week. On June 2nd – at Beacon Middle School in Lewes from 10am to 2pm. The second is June 10th at the Bridgeville Fire House on Market Street. Both are free – however pre-registration is encouraged at delaware.curativeinc.com. Limited on-site registration will be available at both locations.

With Phase 1 the size of groups gathering outdoors has been increased to 250 people. Public Health Director, Dr. Karyl Rattay says that the “unenclosed areas” allow people to spread out. Indoors – you will still be limited to 30% of the allowed fire code capacity.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DELAWARE ECONOMIC REOPENING – PHASE 1