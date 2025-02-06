Delaware Issues Guidelines on AI Use in Insurance to Protect Consumers
February 6, 2025/
Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Insurance:
“AI is transforming the insurance industry and is increasingly deployed across all stages of the insurance lifecycle, presenting both opportunities and risks. By issuing this bulletin, we’re putting insurers on notice that these systems may not circumvent our existing regulatory standards, and that they must take all possible steps to ensure no consumer harm is created,” shared Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “While we issue guidance to carriers regularly, we’re highlighting this effort to the public to ensure that policyholders are aware that AI may be used in their insurance products, the marketing they receive, the pricing and claims management they experience, in insurance fraud detection, and in other areas that may impact their consumer experience – and that they have all the same rights as it relates these activities. Consumer protection remains our top priority.”
The robust regulatory guidance is state-specific, adapted from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) Model Bulletin which was developed over several years and adopted in late 2023.
In addition to other detailed guidance, Bulletin No. 148 also reiterates the Delaware Department of Insurance’s authority to request and obtain information and documentation including those relevant to AI systems during market conduct investigations and examinations.
