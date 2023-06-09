Delaware JP Court 2 Moving to Lewes June 14th

New JP Court 2 Location in Lewes / Image courtesy State of Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts

Justice of the Peace Court 2 will close in Rehoboth Beach on Monday and reopen on Wednesday, June 14th at its new home on Willow Creek Road, just off Route 1, north of Lewes. Delaware Court officials say JP Court 2 has been in the Rehoboth Beach location for 25 years and has outgrown the facility. The new Lewes location is more modern – and has more room for court staff as well as more parking for the public.

JP Court 2 handles criminal matters. It is also the home for the Justice of the Peace Court’s statewide video court program, which operates 16 hours a day, five days a week.