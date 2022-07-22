Delaware Labor Force Steady from May to June

Delaware’s labor force has remained steady from May into June however the First State’s unemployment rate is at 4.5% – well above the national average of 3.6%. In Sussex County the unemployment rate increased from 3.8% in May to 4% in June.

Delaware saw an increase in non-farm employment from May to June – especially in Leisure and Hospitality, Professional and Business Services and the Manufacturing sectors. There was a decrease in employment in the Education and Health and Financial Activities sectors.

