Delaware Launches Agricultural Financing Program

The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA), in partnership with the Division of Small Business has officially launched the Delaware Agricultural Financing Program (DAFP). This new program aims to increase the viability of Delaware’s agricultural industry by broadening lending opportunities across the agricultural sector. Delaware farmers, producers, and food processors actively engaged in crop, livestock, aquaculture, and/or food production in Delaware are eligible to apply. Low-interest equipment loans will be available for supporting activities, including production, processing, packaging, aggregation, and distribution for small and large operations. Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse says attracting new farmers and producers is a critical need for Delaware adding that this new loan program, in cooperation with the Division of Small Business, is a way to help farm and aquaculture producers purchase the equipment they need to get started or expand their operations.