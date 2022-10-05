Delaware Launches New School Registration System
October 5, 2022/
A new school registration system launched this week in Delaware. Authorized by Senate Bill 82, the new registration system makes updated that were suggested by families and school districts – including 24/7 access to forms, which are available in English and Spanish, and sets up a common data system that enables sharing across districts when families move. Delaware Readiness Teams will support families through the new, easier to understand universal registration process.