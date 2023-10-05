Delaware Law Aims to Help Foster Children with Permanent Housing Solutions

Gov. John Carney has signed a law requiring a state agency for child services to explore joining a federal program that aims to find permanent housing solutions for foster children. Senate Joint Resolution 1, from Sen. Eric Buckson, R-Dover, and Rep. Kim Williams, D-Stanton, directs the Department of Services for Children, Youth & Their Families to consider participating in the federal title IV-E Guardianship Assistance Program. Delaware is one of nine states in the country that are not currently involved in the program. The guardianship assistance program is the result of the Fostering Connections to Success and Increasing Adoptions Act, passed by Congress in 2008. The formula grant that it distributes helps states provide guardianship assistance payments to relatives of foster children who assume legal guardianship of that child. To be eligible for these payments, the relative guardian’s home must either be licensed or approved as meeting the licensure requirements as a foster family home.