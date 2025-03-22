Delaware Lawmakers Working Multiple Bills Dealing with Electric and Public Utilities

Legislation introduced on Friday in the Delaware General Assembly would direct all electric public utilities in the First State to take part in a study to be undertaken by the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility to assess and analyze the costs and benefits of the adoption of energy storage systems in Delaware. Senate Joint Resolution 3 also directs the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility to conduct a pilot program with participation and cooperation of certain electric utilities to develop and deploy pilot projects involving battery storage systems in Delaware – which would provide backup power during outages as well as provide benefits to the electric grid, grid stabilization and managing peak energy demand.

Several other bills pertaining to electric and public utilities are also being worked in the General Assembly.

SB 61 w/ SA 1 – This amendment changes the reporting requirements in Senate Bill No. 61 for the disclosure of voting at meetings of, or matters before, the PJM Interconnection Regional Transmission Organization. SB 61 – requires disclosure of votes cast at meetings of, or matters before, the PJM Interconnection Regional Transmission Organization. This measure has passed in the State Senate and awaits consideration in the State House.

SB 60 w/ SA 2 – This amendment restricts a public utility from recovering from customers organizational or membership dues but only to the extent that the organization engages in lobbying or similar activities intended to influence the outcome of legislation, rules, ballot measures, or regulatory decisions. With respect to the $125 million dollar cap on annual capital expenses at lines 37 through 40 of the bill, this amendment adds an exception for emergency or extraordinary circumstances, including natural disasters and tariffs, that require the electric distribution company to incur greater capital expenses above the cap. SB 60 – requires the Delaware Public Service Commission to ensure that all regulated utilities do not use customer funds to subsidize unregulated activities for example, lobbying activities, political contributions, charitable contributions, and certain advertising and public relations activities. This Act places a cap on annual capital expenses in the amount of $125 million for electric distribution companies. This Act also contains a severability clause. This measure has passed in the State Senate and awaits consideration in the State House.

SB 59 – This act amend Delaware Code relating to public utilities and utility rates. This measure has passed in the State Senate and awaits consideration in the State House.

HS 1 for HB 62 – This Act updates the law relating to the termination of utility services to a dwelling unit by adopting and expanding state regulations concerning the termination of heating and cooling services. This measure was introduced on Thursday and has been assigned to the House Natural Resources & Energy Committee.