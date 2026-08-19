Delaware Legislation Aimed at Eliminating Violence and Threats at Polling Places Signed Into Law

Governor Matt Meyer has signed legislation strengthening Delaware’s law against violence, threats and voter intimidation at or near polling places and other locations where ballots are handled. Sponsored by Representative Eric Morrison and Senator Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, House Substitute 1 for House Bill 301 prohibits violence, threats of violence, breaches of the peace, or attempts to hinder, control, coerce or intimidate voters at polling places and other locations where ballots are cast, stored, read or counted. Violators could face a Class G felony. The law takes effect ahead of Delaware’s September 15th primary election.