Delaware Letter Carriers to Help Stamp Out Hunger on Saturday, May 11

With high costs associated with inflation, more families are turning to the Food Bank of Delaware and its network of partners for food assistance. On Saturday, May 11th, Delaware letter carriers will Stamp Out Hunger in order to provide food assistance to the more than 100,000 food-insecure Delawareans. Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky says they’re grateful for the hard work of letter carriers across the county, but especially here in Delaware. She adds that this one-day food drive is their largest; and it comes at a critical time when food drive donations are down. To help Stamp Out Hunger, simply leave a bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats and cereals next to your mailbox before the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 11th. A special 100-percent recyclable collection bag sponsored by Discover and Perdue will be delivered to postal customers next week. Food items should be in non-breakable containers, such as boxes and cans.