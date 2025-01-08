Delaware Makes Improvements in Educator Staffing

Delaware is seeing improvements in educator shortages thanks to targeted efforts and innovative practices to better recruit and retain school employees. According to the 2024 Delaware Excellent Educator Hiring Practices Survey just released, there has been a 52 percent decrease in open district positions (instructional and non-instructional) compared to a year ago. Overall, 259 district staff positions remained unfilled at the end of the most recent hiring season. These unfilled positions represent about 2.5 percent of the total educator workforce, which includes 10,178 instructional and non-instructional staff members. Due to incomplete charter school data, the 2024 survey reports only on Delaware’s 19 school districts.