Delaware Memorial Bridge Project to Begin September 7 – Northbound Span

A major infrastructure preservation project will begin on the New Jersey-bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge on September 7th. Contractors will do extensive bridge joint replacement work across the two right lanes of the northbound bridge – this requires the complete removal and replacement of 46 bridge joints as well as specialized Ultra High-Performance Concrete reconstruction adjoining each joint location. The work is expected to be competed by November 24th – prior to the busy holiday travel season.

For additional project details and the new traffic pattern video: www.delawarememorialbridge.com/dmb-joint-replacement-project