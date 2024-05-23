Delaware Mosquito Control Insecticide Applications in Milford and Nearby Towns This Evening

The Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans insecticide ground Adulticiding (fogging) applications this evening. Weather permitting, the truck-mounted sprayer will be used to control adult mosquitoes in and near Bowers Beach, Felton, and Milford as well as near Frederica, Magnolia, Viola, Camden-Wyoming, and Harrington.

Additional Information from DNREC’s Mosquito Control Section:

Application: Zenivex E4 (Etofenprox)

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 91, 92, 93, 98, 99, 102, 107, 118, and 122.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.