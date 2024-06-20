Delaware Mosquito Control Plans Insecticide Applications This Evening

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans insecticide application(s) in and near Fenwick Island during this evening–Thursday, June 20th. Spraying will be done to control adult mosquitoes near Selbyville, Frankford, Dagsboro, Millsboro, Georgetown, and Milton.

Additional Information from DNREC–Mosquito Control:

Application of Zenivex E4 (Etofenprox) with a truck-mounted sprayer to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 152, 164, 176, 188, 202, 203, and 204.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.