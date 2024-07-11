Delaware Mosquito Control Section Insecticide Application(s)

Weather permitting the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans insecticide applications this evening in Milford as well as near Camden, Wyoming, Marydel, Ellendale, Lincoln, Milton, and Lewes. The applications will be done with a truck-mounted sprayer to control adult mosquitoes in those areas. All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions.

Additional Information from DNREC Mosquito Control Section:

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans the following insecticide application(s) during the evening hours on Thursday, July 11, 2024:

Application of Zenivex E4 (Etofenprox) with a truck-mounted sprayer to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

In Milford.

Near Camden, Wyoming, Marydel, Ellendale, Lincoln, Milton, and Lewes.

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 89, 90, 91, 117, 118, 125, 126, 140, and 141.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map.