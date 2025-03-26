Delaware Mosquito Control Section Plans Insecticide Application Downstate

The Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans an insecticide application to control mosquito larvae in flooded forested wetland habitats. The locations of the planned application include Georgetown, Harrington, and Woodside as well as near other areas in Kent and Sussex Counties. This application–weather permitting– could take place during the daylight hours on Thursday, March 27th via helicopter (registration numbers N2268W and N863M). All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions.

Additional Information from DNREC Mosquito Control:

Application of Vectobac12AS (liquid BTI) to control mosquito larvae in the following areas:

In Georgetown, Harrington, and Woodside.

Near Blades, Dagsboro, Ellendale, Felton, Fenwick Island, Houston, Milford, Millsboro, Milton, Rehoboth Beach, Ocean View, Seaford, and Selbyville.

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 92, 99, 100, 107, 115, 116, 117, 124, 126, 138, 139, 150, 151, 154, 155, 159, 160, 163, 164, 170, 171, 176, 188, 189, 191, 200, 202, and 203.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.