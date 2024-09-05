Delaware Mosquito Control Section Plans Insecticide Applications Downstate This Evening

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans insecticide application(s) during the evening hours today, September 5th. A truck-mounted sprayer will be used to control adult mosquitoes in and near Seaford and Milford as well as near Bridgeville, Greenwood, Ellendale, Lincoln, Harrington, and Houston. All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions.

Application of Zenivex E4 (Etofenprox) with a truck-mounted sprayer to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 116, 117, 118, 124, 125, 134, 135, 136, 137, 147, 158, 159, and 160.

The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map.