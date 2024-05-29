Delaware Mosquito Control Section Plans Insecticide Applications in Harbeson Area

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans the following insecticide application(s) during this evening. The application is to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas in and near Harbeson–near Millsboro, Lewes, and Milton.

Additional Information from DNREC Mosquito Control:

Application of Zenivex E4 (Etofenprox) with a truck-mounted sprayer to control adult mosquitoes in those areas. For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 118, 119, 140, 141, 153, 165, 166, 167, and 178. All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment. For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map.