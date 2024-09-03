Delaware Mosquito Control Spraying Downstate This Evening

Weather permitting, the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans insecticide application(s) during the evening hours later today. The application with a truck-mounted sprayer will control adult mosquitoes in the Selbyville area as well as near Dagsboro, Frankford, Fenwick Island, Lewes, Millsboro including Longneck and Oak Orchard, Rehoboth Beach, and Dewey Beach. All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions.

Additional Information from Mosquito Control

Application of Zenivex E4 (Etofenprox) with a truck-mounted sprayer to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones:154, 155, 165, 166, 177, 178, 188, 190, 191, 201, 202, and 204.

The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.