Delaware Motorists Can Expect to Soon See Toll Invoices

Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials say motorists that have used I-95 and Route 1 over the last month — but are not EZPass customers — can soon expect to receive toll invoices.

Shortly after Gov. John Carney announced a State of Emergency more than a month ago, DelDOT shut down cash toll lanes on both highways to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19.

Instead, motorists were directed to use the high-speed EZPass lanes. At the time, drivers were informed that bills would be mailed to the addresses linked to their cars’ license plates.

In a letter sent to legislators, a high-ranking DelDOT official said getting the system operational has been “a clunky process,” but that the first round of invoices will soon be hitting mailboxes.

Motorists are cautioned that they could receive up to 10 invoices per envelope, and some may receive multiple envelopes. The invoices reflect only the usual amount of the tolls.

Those receiving the invoices will have an option to pay them online. Questions should be directed to the EZPass Call Center at 1-888-397-2773.

On a related note, the “stay at home” order issued during the present State of Emergency is adversely impacting toll collections. According to DelDOT, traffic on I-95 and Delaware 1 has been reduced by 40-50% during the week and 70-80% on the weekends. Tolls are one of the main sources of revenue for the Transportation Trust Fund (which pays for road and bridge construction) and supports the bonds financing major capital projects.