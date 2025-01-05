Delaware National Guard Activated by Gov Carney for Storm Response

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch with 5 to 10-inches or more of snow expected by Tuesday morning. Governor John Carney has activated the Delaware National Guard to support storm response operations and DEMA is activating its Emergency Operations Center in Smyrna.

Driving restrictions are not issued at this time, but a Level 1 Driving Warning, which cautions motorists of adverse weather conditions and urges them to stay off the roads if possible could be issued as conditions begin to deteriorate. A Level 2 Restriction or Level 3 Driving Ban would ONLY be issued under a declared State of Emergency.