Delaware National Guard Activated to Support Stockley Center

Governor John Carney on Sunday issued Executive Order 55 calling out members of the Delaware National Guard to serve on state duty status at the Stockley Center in Georgetown, Del. The Stockley Center is facing staff shortages due to a recent increase in COVID-19 community levels and industry-wide staffing shortages.

The Stockley Center is a 50-bed Medicaid-certified Intermediate Care Facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that provides both intermediate and skilled nursing care for individuals requiring a variety of complex supports and medical needs. The Stockley Center is managed by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS).

Executive Order will be posted on Governor Carney’s Executive Order’s page soon.

“The Delaware National Guard has stepped up time and time again to help our community,” said Governor Carney. “COVID-19 has had a profound impact on our state, causing staffing issues in many industries, including health care. This facility cares for some of our most vulnerable Delawareans. I want to thank General Berry and the Delaware National Guard for their service.”

The Order specifically authorizes members of the National Guard, who are certified nursing assistants, registered nurses, or other health care providers, to support the Stockley Center.

This Order took effect at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, and will remain in effect until terminated.