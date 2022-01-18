Delaware National Guard YOUTH CHALLENGE

The Delaware National guard has a unique opportunity for at-risk youth in the First State – Youth Challenge. This is a residential, tuition-free program for youth aged 16 to 18 who are high school dropouts – or may be struggling in high school. While instruction is provided by the military they are NOT JOINING the military. See if your teen qualifies, and if this is right for them – attend an upcoming information session. There is an information session for Kent County on Wednesday, January 26 at the Smyrna Readiness Center at 11am and for Sussex County on Wednesday, February 2 at 11am at the Dagsboro Readiness Center.