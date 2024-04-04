Delaware Offers Support for students applying for Financial Aid

The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) is offering support to students applying for financial aid for college who have been affected by delayed federal financial aid determinations. Secretary of Education Mark Holodick says they will continue to look for ways to remove hurdles and provide direct support to help students interested in furthering their education following high school to find the resources and assistance they need to succeed. Among the steps taken include state scholarship application deadlines that were extended to allow more time for students to complete their FAFSA and for the federal processor to send results to the state. Also, the state FAFSA completion deadline of May 15, 2024, will be extended through June 15, 2024, or longer if needed to account for further federal delays or issues.