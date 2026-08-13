Delaware Office of Animal Welfare Using Innovative AI Technology from Petco Love Lost to Reunite Lost Pets with Their Families Across the State

The Delaware Division of Public Health--Office of Animal Welfare is announcing a major upgrade to the state’s lost-and-found pet reporting system through a new partnership with Petco Love Lost. The free nationwide database will become Delaware’s official lost-and-found pet reporting platform. It uses AI photo-matching technology to help reunite lost pets with their owners and has already helped reunite more than 250,000 pets nationwide. Delaware is the first state to use Petco Love Lost statewide. The system replaces the state’s existing registry while expanding searches beyond Delaware, which could help locate pets that cross state lines. Residents who lose or find a pet can upload a photo and search for possible matches for free.