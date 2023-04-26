Delaware Office of Highway Safety Events in Georgetown and Dover This Weekend with Nascar Driver Ross Chastain

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety this weekend is teaming up with Nascar Driver Ross Chastain and Chad Chastain to remind drivers to avoid driving impaired and always plan for a sober ride home. On Friday, April 28th, OHS and Ross will be at the Georgetown Motor Speedway from 5 pm – 7 pm. Before Ross races in the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, he will be appearing at the OHS Drive Sober table located behind the grandstand to sign autographs and promote the Use Your Melon Campaign. On Saturday, April 29th, from 5 pm – 7 pm, OHS will hold a second event at Grotto Pizza in Dover at 1159 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901 where Ross will make an appearance again to greet fans and sign autographs. OHS will provide educational activities and community outreach at both events to educate on the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Last year in 2022, there were 1,201 crashes, 104 serious injuries and 4,655 arrests involving impaired driving on Delaware roads.