Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) Gears Up for the Annual Delmarva Bike Week Event

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety has launched two motorcycle safety campaigns as Delmarva Bike Week gets underway. One campaign offers safety tips for Delaware drivers sharing the road with motorcycles, while the other focuses on motorcycle riders. According to OHS, more than 100-thousand riders and motorcycle enthusiasts are expected in Ocean City through Sunday, increasing motorcycle traffic on Delaware roads. Officials say Delaware recorded 17 motorcycle fatalities in 2025. So far this year, 15 motorcycle fatalities have been reported. From 2021 through 2025, 97 motorcycle fatalities occurred in Delaware, with 42 percent of fatal motorcycle crashes happening at intersections. OHS is reminding riders to wear DOT-approved helmets and protective gear, while motorists are urged to watch for motorcycles, check blind spots, leave plenty of following distance and look carefully before turning.