Delaware Office of Highway Safety Sober Rides Initiative for New Year’s Eve

It’s party time for a lot of people with the last weekend of the year followed by the New Year’s holiday. The Delaware OHS is currently running their Safe Family Holiday Campaign as well as the Sober Rides Initiative for New Year’s Eve. Spokesperson Meghan Niddrie tells the Talk of Delmarva…

You can claim your $20 voucher to Lyft or Uber at MySoberRides.com. The voucher is valid on Tuesday December 31st at 5 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1st.

As 2024 draws to a close and people get ready to begin a new year, Meghan Niddrie of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety reminds Talk of Delmarva listeners to carefully plan ahead for those times of celebration.

Visit MySoberRides.com to claim your $20 voucher to Lyft or Uber.