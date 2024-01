Miss Delaware Emily Beale (left) and Miss Delaware Teen Sophia Hughes wave as they board their flight bound for Orlando, Florida / Image courtesy DRBA

For the first time ever, Miss Delaware and Miss Delaware Teen flew commercially for the 2024 Miss America and Miss America Teen pageants, from their home state airport. Emily Beale and Sophia Hughes left the Wilmington Airport aboard an Avelo flight. In the past they have flown from flights originating outside of the First State.

The pageants take place in Orlando next weekend.

.