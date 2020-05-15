Delaware Partners on Graduate Together Broadcast & Website

The Delaware Department of Education is pleased to partner with the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) and XQ Institute in support of Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, a one-hour, commercial-free prime time graduation special to be broadcast Saturday. During the broadcast, viewers will be directed to XQ’s new Rethink Together online forum, which will feature specific content for each state, including a congratulatory message from Secretary of Education Susan Bunting and stories highlighting the resiliency and strength of students, teachers and schools amid the pandemic.

“The Class of 2020 will be remembered not for what it couldn’t have but for what it overcame. Your leadership, creativity and resilience will be remembered,” Bunting said. “You have adapted to new ways to learn remotely. As school buildings closed, you continued to learn from your kitchen tables or home desks. This has forced you to think differently, often work more independently and manage your time in new ways. All of these are skills that will serve you well in college, the military or your chosen career.”

The national telecast will air on Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific/7 p.m. Central on more than 30 broadcast and cable networks and streaming services, as well as various social media platforms. Rodney Robinson, the 2019 National Teacher of the Year, joins a list of prominent leaders and entertainers in celebrating the Class of 2020. Led by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation, the special is being produced in partnership with a broad coalition of education, philanthropic, and corporate partners. In addition, corporate and philanthropic giving associated with #GraduateTogether will benefit DonorsChoose and America’s Food Fund to help meet student needs in some of our nation’s most underserved and under-resourced communities.

States’ involvement was coordinated through CCSSO.

Delaware is pleased to highlight Christina School District Christiana High School senior William Loat-Emory and John Muller, director of theatre and reading specialist at Caesar Rodney School District’s Caesar Rodney High School .

“CCSSO is proud to partner with the XQ Institute on the #GraduateTogether campaign. This event is a bright spot in such a challenging year, bringing together educators, parents, state leaders and other partners in celebrating all students and their accomplishments,” said CCSSO Executive Director Carissa Moffat Miller. “Through this partnership, we are thrilled to make it possible for every graduating senior to hear directly from their state education leaders and the 2019 National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson before they take their next steps after high school.”