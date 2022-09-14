Delaware Primary Results

Early numbers began arriving on the State Department of Election website about a half hour after the polls closed, however Kent County was the only of Delaware’s three counties that seemed to have all categories of numbers posting. With 5 precincts left to be counted – there were no absentee numbers posted for Sussex and few for New Castle County races. The first absentee votes in Sussex County races came in after midnight. Voter turnout overall was light with just over 13% of 571,219 registered Democrats and Republicans turning out to vote – either casting an early ballot, mail-in or absentee ballot or voting in person. It’s also unknown how many – if any – people might have registered to vote at the polls.

The State Board of Election will meet on Thursday to examine any disputes related to the Primary Election. Then the results of the Primary Election will be certified in the County Office for the respective county.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE DELAWARE PRIMARY

STATE AUDITOR: The Democrat primary for State Auditor was the only statewide primary for voters. With over 70% of the vote in the Democrat primary for State Auditor, challenger Lydia York has defeated Kathy McGuiness. McGuiness, was taken to court after charges were levied by the State Attorney General, but found guilty of 2 misdemeanor counts – conflict of interest and official misconduct. She refused to resign her seat, refused to stop campaigning. Democrat voters told her it was time to step away. Lydia York will face Republican Janice Lorrah for State Auditor in November.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 6: State Senator Ernie Lopez opted not to run for another term in District 6. Two Democrats ran in a primary race for the seat – with Russ Huxtable taking nearly 70% of the vote from Jack Bucchioni. Huxtable will face off with Republican Steve Smyk, who gave up his House District 20 seat to run for the Senate in November.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 16: Colin Bonini has been in the State Senate since 1995, but he will be moving on after former Kent Levy Court Commissioner Eric Buckson handily beat him and a second challenger, Kim Petters, in the Republican Primary. Buckson took 51% of the vote with Petters the next closest at 27%. Buckson has no race in November and will move on to represent the 16th Senate District when he’s sworn into office in January.

ADDITIONAL RACES DECIDED TUESDAY: Two State House races – were decided in the Primary Election. In a Democrat Primary for District 2 incumbent Stephanie Bolden got 62% of the vote to James Taylor’s 38%. And in a Republican Primary for District 36 in the Milford area, incumbent Bryan Shupe won 68% of the vote to Patrick Smith’s 32%. Kent Levy Court District 6 was an open seat – Republican Paul Hertz grabbed 53% of the vote to Mitch Denham’s 47%.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 4: State House District 4 was moved to Sussex County as a result of redistricting – and encompasses parts of Millsboro, Long Neck and Angola. Dr. Jeff Hilovsky and Sussex Central High School Principal, Dr. Bradley Layfield each ran for the seat – with Hilovsky winning 61% of the vote to Layfield’s 39%. Hilovsky will face Democrat Keegan Worley and Independent Party of Delaware candidate Amy Fresh in November.

SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL/DISTRICT 5: In Sussex County, the District 5 race turned dirty with name calling, allegations and actual issues over dirt as Primary Day neared. In the end, the Republican primary went to incumbent John Rieley who ended up with 63% of the vote to Keller Hopkins’ 37%. Rieley still faces another hurdle – Democrat Billy Edwards – in November.

SUSSEX COUNTY REGISTER OF WILLS: This was a three way race with incumbent Ellen Magee, who was appointed to the position when Cindy Green was elected to the County Council in 2020, coming in third. The battle between Green’s daughter, Candace Green Wilkinson and Greg Fuller was close throughout the night – at one point just 28 votes separated the two and the lead changed several times. It wasn’t until the absentee/mail-in vote count started to tally that Fuller began to pull ahead and finished with 39% of the vote. Wilkinson finished with 37% and Magee with 24%. There is no challenger in November – Fuller will be sworn into office in January.

SUSSEX COUNTY RECORDER OF DEEDS: Scott Dailey was seeking his 4th term as Sussex County Recorder of Deeds, but came up short to his challenger Alexandra Reed Baker. Baker held a slight lead for much of the night, but the numbers remained close even as the absentee/mail-in vote numbers arrived. Reed won by 198 votes – taking 51% of the vote to Dailey’s 49%. Baker has no challenger in November and if these numbers are certified, will be sworn into office in January.