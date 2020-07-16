Delaware Public, Charter Schools Receive Reopening Guidance

Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting released additional guidance Wednesday for the reopening of schools.

Districts and charter schools will utilize the guidance as they prepare for the new academic year. Governor John Carney in consultation with the Division of Public Health is expected to announce in August whether in-person, in-school learning will resume.

This guidance document is meant to be used as support for district and charter leaders as they continue planning for the opening of the 2020-2021 school year,” Bunting said. “Essential safety protocols must be implemented by all Delaware schools, preK-12. Additionally, actionable planning steps have been included for districts and charter schools to consider as they develop their own site-based plans.”

Three school reopening work groups and DPH came up with guidelines for schools to implement under three scenarios depending on the extent of coronavirus spread.

The state also encourages private schools to adopt the guiding principles.