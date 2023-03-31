Delaware Public Health Emergency Extended for 14th Time

Delaware continues to face staffing shortages and capacity issues in its health care facilities. If the State’s Public Health Emergency order were to expire, the State would no longer have such flexibility.

Allows the Delaware National Guard to take precautionary or responsive actions to help local authorities.

Allows Delaware Health and Social Services (DHSS) to take all steps to maintain the State of Delaware’s eligibility to receive federal funds or other federal assistance related to the pandemic.

Enables acute care hospitals to increase their bed capacity in order to treat COVID-19 patients– with approval from DPH.

Suspends some regulations, like bed capacity, long-term care staffing ratios, and prior authorization from insurance, in order to test patients for or to treat COVID.

This is the 14th extension of the Public Health Emergency, which, under Delaware law, these declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

Visit Governor Carney’s website to view the Public Health Emergency Extension.