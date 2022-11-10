Delaware Receives ARPA Funding to Promote Equitable Access to Unemployment Insurance Benefits

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the award of $6,848,992 in grants to state employment insurance systems in Delaware, Montana and Wyoming to enhance awareness and improve delivery of unemployment insurance benefits to people who face obstacles to access. These grants will support states’ projects that seek to ensure age, race, ethnicity, language proficiency, disability status, geographic location or other systemic barriers do not prevent those in need from accessing unemployment insurance benefits. The awards include $2,283,000 each to Delaware and Wyoming, and $2,282,992 to Montana. The funding is from the American Rescue Plan Act.