First State agricultural interests are receiving more than $400,000 in federal funds to support innovative specialty crop projects. The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced the grants today as part of a nationwide $86.6 million USDA program. The money will fund eight local projects focused on crops like peaches, watermelons, lima beans, and lettuce. Local recipients include Bennett Orchards and Owens Premium Produce in Frankford—who will study orchard frost protection and indoor hydroponic lettuce—along with youth nutrition programs through the Boys & Girls Clubs in Kent and Sussex counties. Other grants went to the Delaware Farm Bureau, the Colonial School District, and the University of Delaware for agricultural education, hydroponic labs, and watermelon pest research.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Agriculture:

Delaware’s awardees include three research projects, three education and outreach projects, and two projects that cross more than one focus area to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops, including lima beans, peas, watermelon, peaches, pumpkins, cantaloupes, edamame and lettuce.

Selected through a competitive process, the Delaware awardees include:

Bennett Orchards (Frankford): Project: Freeze Mitigation Evaluation in Orchards – A side-by-side study of mobile frost burners vs. fixed wind machines.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware (Kent and Sussex County): Project: Farm to Kitchen Feeding – Expand organization’s Farm to Kitchen Nutrition and Agriculture Education Program to increase access to fresh, locally grown specialty crops and provide nutrition education for youth and families in Sussex and Kent counties.

Colonial School District (New Castle County): Project: Freight Farm – Will establish and operate a controlled environment agriculture hydroponic production laboratory through using a modular vertical farm at William Penn High School.

Delaware Farm Bureau (Camden): Project: From Page to Plate: Educating through Specialty Crop Ag-Mags – Developing a Delaware-specific agricultural magazine that increase public awareness and understanding of specialty crops grown throughout the state.

Owens Premium Produce/Pure Starts, LLC (Frankford): Project: Lighting the Way for Lettuce – Building and testings a low-cost indoor hydroponic lettuce growing system inside a converted poultry house in Sussex County.

University of Delaware (Newark): Project: Investigating Wireworm Impact and Management in Watermelon – UD’s Extension Entomology Program will research potential new management strategies for wireworms, a common pest in Delaware watermelon production.

University of Delaware (Newark): Project: Targeted Analysis of Glucosinolate Compounds for Management of Phytophthora Capsici in Cucurbits – UD’s Department of Plant and Soil Sciences will integrate laboratory and field-based approaches to establish thresholds to guide the use of biofumigant crops such as mustard to protect specialty crops from Phytophthora capsici, a highly destructive soilborne water mold that causes rot and blight on any part of a plant. The focus will be on cucurbit (gourd family), specifically watermelon and pumpkin.

University of Delaware (Newark): Project: Exploring Microbial Inoculants in Delaware’s Legume Vegetables – UD’s Department of Plant and Soil Sciences will support the First State’s processing and fresh market vegetable growers with research-based information on the performance of new inoculant products containing nitrogen-fixing rhizobia and other beneficial microbes for legume vegetables like peas, snap beans, edamame, and lima beans.

Agricultural producers, nonprofit organizations, government entities, for-profit companies, or educational institutions based in Delaware or with a business or academic affiliation based in the state were eligible to apply for the grant.

Past First State projects have included expanding community-supported agriculture programs, research on new specialty crop varieties, deer deterrent methods to safeguard specialty crops, and marketing to promote locally grown specialty crops.