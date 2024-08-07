Delaware Releases Guidance on Generative Artificial Intelligence in Classroom

The Delaware Department of Education has developed guidance for districts and charter schools on generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the classroom. The document is the result of an eight month-long collaborative effort with the state’s Council on Educational Technology and its Generative AI Subcommittee. The guidance outlines benefits of AI as well as its risks. The document suggests strategies for addressing this challenge in hopes that it will help districts/charters develop local policies. Read more information at this link: guidance.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving, and, quite honestly, our students sometimes are ahead of us in this realm,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “We aim to support our educators with information on what AI is and how it can be safely and ethically integrated into the classroom to support education as well as strategies for addressing academic dishonesty. We encourage districts and charter schools to develop local policies to address AI use in their schools.”

The guidance document notes advantages to AI in K-12 education, including efficiency and speed to analyze data and error reduction. It also notes cautions such as privacy concerns, lack of creativity and ethical concerns. Regarding student learning, the document cites benefits to AI if used properly such as the ability to personalize content, support student creativity, provide tutoring and help students with critical thinking and future skills. It also notes risks such as plagiarism and cheating, misinformation, social bias, bullying and harassment, overreliance on AI models and unequal access to AI tools.

“School districts and charter schools are positioned to leverage generative AI as a transformative tool within an established framework that prioritizes student safety, educational integrity, and evidence-based instructional methodologies,” the report says. “The integration of generative AI may not necessitate the creation of new policies but rather the extension of existing policies to address emerging concerns.”

Designed to be a living document, the guidance will continue to be updated as new issues emerge and more information is available.

“The journey ahead is not without its challenges. The rapid evolution of this technology demands continuous learning and adaptation,” the guidance says. “However, by prioritizing professional learning and support for our educators, we can ensure they are well-prepared to guide our students in navigating the complexities of a technology-driven world.”

Said Pat Yongpradit, chief academic officer of Code.org and lead of TeachAI, “”It is clear that Delaware’s ultimate goal is not to integrate AI into education, but to transform education for all their students, with AI potentially playing a supportive role. Their commitment is exemplified by short, medium, and long-term implementation steps and professional learning recommendations for all staff.”