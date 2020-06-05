Delaware reports 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths

Eleven more people have died in Delaware of coronavirus-related complications. That brings the death toll since mid-March to 386 statewide.

The most recent fatalities involved people between 66 and 92 years old, all with underlying health conditions. Eight were residents of Sussex County, three were from Kent County and nine of them lived in long-term care.

Delaware has confirmed more than 9,700 COVID-19 cases since March 11th. Sussex County had the most of Delaware’s three counties with more than 4,300.

More than 5,500 people in Delaware were considered ‘recovered’ from coronavirus.