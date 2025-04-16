Delaware Representative Enters Guilty Plea in 2024 DUI Crash

State Representative Kevin Hensley of Townsend has entered a plea agreement following a drunk driving crash that happened in 2024. He pleaded guilty to Vehicular Assault 3rd Degree and DUI after causing a collision that injured another driver. Hensley will lose his license for a year, serve probation, complete DUI instruction, pay a $500 fine, and received a suspended 18-month prison sentence. The plea agreement follows an investigation led by the Delaware State Police. The crash occurred on November 9th, 2024, when Hensley, with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of of 0.16, pulled out in front of a gray Ford Fusion while exiting the parking lot of a Valero gas station on Route 1 in Milford, colliding with and causing the other vehicle to roll before coming to rest. Hensley and his adult daughter, a passenger in the vehicle, did not sustain injuries; the victim sustained lacerations and complained of chest pain where the airbag hit him. Hensley has a 2009 reckless driving conviction, but it does not count as a prior DUI under current state law. The victim passed away weeks later from a separate medical issue.