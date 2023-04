Newly elected Delaware Republican leadership – L-R: Brandon Brice/Secretary, Ben Gregg/Treasurer, Julianne Murray/Chairwoman, Jim Weldin/Vice Chair

The Delaware GOP held its statewide convention today at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover.

There’s new leadership for the Delaware GOP. The only contested seat was for Chair and Julianne Murray was elected as the new state Chairwoman. She won 182 votes to incumbent Chair, Jane Brady’s 156 votes.

The other three leadership positions were not contested.

Vice Chair – Jim Weldin

Secretary – Brandon Brice

Treasurer – Ben Gregg