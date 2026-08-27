Delaware School Safety Conference Brings Over 200 Stakeholders Together to Strengthen School Safety

Nearly 300 Delaware school safety professionals gathered earlier this month at the University of Delaware for the 2026 Delaware School Safety Conference. Hosted by DEMA’s Delaware School Safety Center and the Department of Education, the conference focused on collaboration and practical strategies for preventing and responding to school safety threats, including behavioral concerns, bullying, online safety, artificial intelligence, emergency communications, student well-being and preparedness. A follow-up seminar led by the U.S. Secret Service focused on identifying concerning behaviors and strengthening school safety programs.

Additional Information from DEMA:

On August 12, 2026, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency’s Delaware School Safety Center (DSSC) and Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) hosted the 2026 Delaware School Safety Conference at the University of Delaware’s Clayton Hall.

The event brought together experts from Delaware and across the country to support school safety stakeholders as they prepare for the 2026–27 school year. Nearly 300 attendees participated, representing school administrators, educators, counselors, mental health professionals, school resource officers, constables, and other community partners.

Under the theme “Strengthening School Safety Through Collaboration,” conference participants explored the most pressing issues facing schools today. Sessions covered a wide range of topics, including recognizing concerning behavior, staying safe online, the growing role of artificial intelligence, bullying prevention, student-focused drills and exercises, emergency communication strategies, promoting student well‑being, and overall preparedness for the school setting. The event emphasized practical solutions and teamwork to help keep schools safe and supportive for all students.

The conference featured two keynote presentations. Bernard James, J.D., Professor of Constitutional Law and Education Law at Pepperdine University’s Caruso School of Law, presented “School Safety in the Behavioral Threat Assessment Environment,” examining school authority, student rights, the role of school resource officers, and behavioral threat assessment and management.

Molly B. Hudgens, a school counselor, delivered the afternoon keynote, “Saving Sycamore: The School Shooting That Never Happened.” Hudgens shared her firsthand experience from a 2016 incident at Sycamore Middle School and highlighted how training, relationships, and intervention contributed to preventing violence.

Throughout the day, attendees selected from concurrent workshops led by experts and practitioners addressing both longstanding and emerging school safety challenges. The conference reflects Delaware’s continued commitment to approaching school safety comprehensively, recognizing that creating safe and positive learning environments requires strong relationships, multidisciplinary collaboration, prevention, preparedness, and coordinated response.

“Keeping students safe requires work long before an emergency ever happens,” said Delaware Education Secretary Cindy Marten. “Too often, people only see school safety work after something terrible happens. In Delaware, we do not wait for a crisis to figure out what to do. This conference is one example of the preparation, training and coordination happening throughout the year to prevent emergencies, prepare for them and respond effectively when needed. I am grateful to Rosalie Morales and our team at the Department of Education, DEMA, and the educators, first responders, behavioral health professionals and community partners who do this work every day. No one can ever be completely ready for the worst imaginable event, but our responsibility is to do everything we can before that day ever comes.”

“School safety is a shared responsibility, and Delaware’s continued progress reflects the strong collaboration among educators, families, law enforcement, first responders, behavioral health professionals and community partners,” said Delaware Safety and Homeland Security Joshua Bushweller. “We must continue building school communities where every student feels safe, supported, and empowered to speak up when something isn’t right.”

The learning continued the following day at Clayton Hall with a free school safety seminar hosted by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center in partnership with DDOE and DSSC. The seminar focused on identifying concerning behaviors and resources to strengthen school safety programs.

About the Delaware School Safety Center

The Delaware School Safety Center at Delaware Emergency Management Agency works collaboratively with schools, public safety agencies, and community partners to support safe and positive learning environments throughout Delaware through prevention, preparedness, training, planning, and coordinated school safety initiatives.

About the Delaware Department of Education

The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) provides educational support to residents from birth through adulthood. DDOE supports Delaware public schools – which includes 19 school districts and 23 charter schools – with resources, professional development, grant access and more so that all Delaware students are ready for success in college, career and life.

DDOE additionally manages educator licensure and certification, registers homeschool, facilitates adult and prison education programs, supports early learning and higher education institutes, and facilitates additional programs as outlined in Delaware Code.