Delaware Schools Receive National, State Honors

Seventeen schools across Delaware are being recognized either nationally or by the state for the academic progress of their students last year. Secretary of Education Mark Holodick congratulates all of these school communities– the educators, families, district leadership, community supporters and, most of all, the students for their hard work. He says progress like this takes the commitment of everyone, and all should celebrate this success.

Delaware schools nationally recognized as ESEA Distinguished Schools

Rehoboth Elementary School and Lake Forest South Elementary School are among a host of U.S. schools that have been named as 2024 National ESEA Distinguished Schools for the extraordinary success of their students. The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA), formerly the National Title I Association, has been selecting examples of superior, federally funded school programs for national recognition through the National ESEA Distinguished Schools program (formerly the National Title I Distinguished Schools program) since 1996.

Lake Forest South Elementary School, in the Lake Forest School District, is being recognized as a National ESEA Distinguished School for Closing the Achievement Gap between student groups and for the academic progress that the students made during the 2023-2024 school year on standardized achievement tests. Kevin Truitt is the school’s principal.

Rehoboth Elementary School, in the Cape Henlopen School District, is being recognized as a National ESEA Distinguished School for Excellence in Serving Special Populations and for the growth and progress towards English language proficiency that the multilanguage learners made during the 2023-2024 school year. Doris Person is the school’s principal.

The 2024 National ESEA Distinguished Schools will be honored February 18-21, 2025, at the 2024 National ESEA Conference in Austin, Texas. More information about all National ESEA Distinguished Schools is available on the NAESPA website: www.ESEAnetwork.org / awards.

15 additional schools named Delaware Recognition or Continued Excellence Schools

Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick is pleased to commend and recognize 15 additional schools from across the state for their students’ growth and progress in three categories. Awards are given for Exceptional Student Performance and Growth on the state’s English language arts and mathematics assessment for grades 3-8, Academic Growth and Closing the Achievement GAP between student groups on the 3-8 assessment as well as the SAT taken in 11th grade, or Excellence in Serving Special Populations where multiple language learners showed exceptional growth toward meeting proficiency on the state’s English proficiency test.

Twelve schools that are named 2024 Recognition Schools will receive an $8,000 award, a certificate, and a banner to hang in their building. Three schools are also being recognized as Schools of Continued Excellence and will also receive a certificate and a banner. Schools of Continued Excellence are schools that have qualified as a Recognition School for the second consecutive year so are ineligible for the Recognition award this year.

2024 Recognition School Award Winners for Exceptional Student Performance:

Frederick Douglass Elementary School, Seaford School District

Principal Carol Leveillee



North Smyrna Elementary School, Smyrna School District

Principal Amber Augustus



Seaford Central Elementary School, Seaford School District

Principal Chandra Phillips



2024 Recognition School Award Winners for Closing the Achievement Gap:

Hartly Elementary School, Capital School District

Principal Jennifer Christman



Hodgson Vo-Tech High School, New Castle County Vocational Technical School District

Principal Christine Colihan



2024 Recognition School Award Winners for Excellence in Serving Special Populations:

Brookside Elementary School, Christina School District

Principal Eric Stephens



Claymont Elementary School, Brandywine School District

Principal Eryn Smith



Marbrook Elementary School, Red Clay Consolidated School District

Principal Maya Aldas



North Georgetown Elementary School, Indian River School District

Principal Carolyn Fries



Kathleen Wilbur Elementary School, Colonial School District

Principal Lindsay DiEmidio



Long Neck Elementary School, Indian River School District

Principal Kathleen Wilson



Marshall Elementary School, Christina School District

Principal Krystal Greenfield



2024 School of Continued Excellence:

Blades Elementary School, Seaford School District

Principal Christy Parsons



West Seaford Elementary School, Seaford School District

Principal Becky Neubert



Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center, Woodbridge School District