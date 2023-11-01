Delaware Schools Recognized for Student Success

Smyrna Elementary School and West Seaford Elementary School are among a host of U.S. schools that have been named 2023 National ESEA Distinguished Schools for the extraordinary success of their students. The 2023 National ESEA Distinguished Schools will be honored February 7-10, 2024, at the 2024 National ESEA Conference in Portland, Oregon. More information about all National ESEA Distinguished Schools is available on the NAESPA website: www.ESEAnetwork.org/awards. In addition, 16 schools are recognized locally as Delaware Recognition Schools.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Education:

The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA), formerly the National Title I Association, has been selecting examples of superior, federally funded school programs for national recognition through the National ESEA Distinguished Schools program (formerly the National Title I Distinguished Schools program) since 1996.

Smyrna Elementary School, in the Smyrna School District, is being recognized as a National ESEA Distinguished School for Closing the Achievement Gap between student groups, and the academic progress that the students made during the 2022-2023 school year on standardized achievement tests. Cynthia McNatt is the school’s principal.

West Seaford Elementary School, in the Seaford School District, is being recognized as a National ESEA Distinguished School for Excellence in Serving Special Populations, and the growth and progress towards English Language proficiency that the multilingual learners made during the 2022-2023 school year. Laura Schneider is the school’s principal.

Sixteen Additional Schools Recognized Locally as DE Recognition Schools

Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick is pleased to commend and recognize 16 additional schools from across the state for their growth and progress in three categories. Awards are given for Exceptional Student Performance and Growth on the state’s assessment for grades 3-8, Academic Growth and Closing the Achievement Gap between student groups on the grade 3-8 assessment, or Excellence in Serving Special Populations where multilingual learners showed exceptional growth toward meeting proficiency on ACCESS tests.

Thirteen schools that are named 2023 Recognition Schools will receive an $8,000 award, a certificate, and a banner to hang in their building. Three schools are being recognized as Schools of Continued Excellence and will also receive a certificate and a banner. These schools also were recognized last year for their outstanding performance and are not eligible for the financial award in this consecutive year.

2023 Recognition School Award Winners for Exceptional Student Performance:

Claymont Elementary School, Brandywine SD Principal – Eryn Smith

Lake Forest East Elementary School, Lake Forest SD Principal – Jeffrey Sheehan

Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, Indian River SD Principal – Christy Kerr



2023 Recognition School Award Winners for Closing the Achievement Gap:

Benjamin Banneker Elementary School, Milford SD School Leader – Chad Luzier

Lake Forest North Elementary School, Lake Forest SD Principal – Erin Dotson

Etta J. Wilson Elementary School, Christina SD Principal – Mabel Boutte



2023 Recognition School Award Winners for Excellence in Serving Special Populations:

Brookside Elementary School, Christina SD Principal – Eric Stephens

Harry Eisenberg Elementary School, Colonial SD School Leader – David Distler

Milton Elementary School, Cape Henlopen SD Principal – Clara Conn

North Georgetown Elementary School, Indian River SD Principal – Sarah Green

Phillis Wheatley Elementary School, Woodbridge SD Principal – Zachary Huber

Seaford Central Elementary School, Seaford SD Principal – Chandra Phillips

South Dover Elementary School, Capital SD Principal – Lenita McIntyre



2023 School of Continued Excellence: