Delaware Secretary of Education Launches Website With Guidance, Resources to Address Concerns About Immigration Action in Public Schools

Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten today launched a website with guidance and resources for educators and families concerned about immigration action in Delaware public schools. The website includes information on immigrant student rights, support available for schools and educators, recommended action steps for Delaware schools, and links to state and national resources for schools and families.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Education:

“Students cannot focus on learning when they worry a classmate, sibling, or parent may be removed from their lives at any moment. Educators already facing massive challenges cannot focus on their teaching when students are feeling confused, scared, and unsupported,” Marten said. “Delaware has a long history of protecting immigrant students, and our schools do not ask a student’s immigration status. It has been more than 40 years since the United States Supreme Court, in Plyler v. Doe, ruled public schools may not deny students access to their education based on their immigration status,”

Governor Matt Meyer said, “As a teacher, I believe every child who enters a classroom should be known by their work ethic and their behavior toward others, not their ethnicity or immigration status. Every student has a right to feel safe, but the threat of raids by the federal government is stoking fear that harms the ability of all students to learn. Fear prevents students from focusing and parents from participating fully in their education while creating barriers for our already overworked educators. The action taken today by the State of Delaware, led by our new Secretary of Education, Cindy Marten, will protect students from attempts to bully our immigrant students and families through the threat of mass deportation raids. We’ve all had enough distractions. Let’s get to work building a brighter future for every child and family who calls Delaware home.”

Visit the website to explore resources. Find a video message from Secretary Marten here.