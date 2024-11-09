Delaware Senate Democrats Name State Leadership; Senate GOP Meets Later this Month

The State Senate Democratic Caucus has nominated Senator Dave Sokola as President Pro Tempore and re-elected Bryan Townsend as Senate Majority Leader and Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman as Senate Majority Whip.

A formal leadership election for the Senate President Pro Tempore will take place among the full Senate when it reconvenes for Extraordinary Session on Monday, December 16.

The Senate Republican Caucus will meet on November 21st.