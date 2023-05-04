Delaware State Fire Marshal’s – Juvenile Fire Setter Intervention Program Discourages Fire Play Among Kids

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is promoting the nationwide Arson Awareness Week starting on May 7, 2023 – May 13, 2023. This year’s theme is Understanding and Mitigating Youth Fire Setting Issues. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s – Juvenile Fire Setter Intervention Program specifically deals with children, ages 2-18, involved in starting fires and fire play. The program has been very successful and has been serving Delaware’s youth since 1981. Last year, 27 children participated in the program. During the 42 years in existence, 6157 youths have taken part in the program.



Additional information

Any person interested in contacting our program specialists is asked to call (800) 432-8500 or email: Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov . All information is confidential. There is no cost for the program.