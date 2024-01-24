Delaware State Fire School Recognizes Lifetime Instructors

At the recent Instructors Conference held at the Delaware State Fire School, five individuals were recognized as Lifetime Instructors. Instructors must be retired from active service, have been an active

instructor for 15 years, have an outstanding record of service to the Agency and Emergency Services Community of Delaware, as well as dedication above and beyond the scope of regular required service in conducting their job as an instructor.



This year’s recipients were:

Jeff Eisenbrey – Houston Fire Co. and Cheswold Fire Co.

Joe Vanucci – Goodwill Fire Co., of New Castle

Dick Ward – Millsboro Fire Co.

Ed Hojnicki – Wilmington Fire Dept., Minquadale Fire Co., Goodwill

Fire Co. of New Castle

Bill Simpson – Mill Creek Fire Co., Brandywine Hundred Fire Co.

and Goodwill Fire Co. of New Castle

Pictured: Fire School Director Tucker Dempsey, Joe Vanucci, Dick

Ward and Jeff Eisenbrey